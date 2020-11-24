1/
Anna Arcangela RUBINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines site, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Lovingly cherished by her husband Paul Rubino for the last 63 years. Dear mother to Mary (Michael Sullivan), Michael (Fransica Sinn) and Guy. Nonna will be greatly missed by her three grandsons, MichaelPaul, Gianpaolo and Alessandro. They were the light of her life and brought her great joy which she displayed by showering them with her culinary talents. Predeceased by her siblings and their spouses Maria (Vincenzo) Rubino, Donato (Francesca) Romanelli and Giovanni (Rosaria) Romanelli. Zia Nina to many nieces and nephews and their spouses. Whether in Canada or in Italy they were loved and treasured equally. Born in Sassano Italy, Anna arrived in Canada in 1958 in a stylish suit and stiletto shoes to start a new adventure and plant roots. While embracing life in Canada, she was proud of her heritage and was a great proponent of diversity and multiculturalism serving as President of Women's Auxiliary at Club Roma during Pierre Trudeau's era. A dedicated homemaker Anna also loved fashion and style and worked many years in fashion retail. Anna will be remembered by her kind smile, her generous desire to graciously entertain family and friends and her love of music. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen St. South, Thorold, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rite of committal will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Due to COVID-19, anyone wishing to attend the funeral mass must contact 905-227-0161 to confirm attendance. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the funeral mass must bring and wear a mask. Special thanks to Kim Lively CCAC case manager and her main PSW's Gina, Petronella and Tasha for their support, care and compassion during her last years of life. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or to the Niagara Health Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent St., Thorold. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bocchinfuso Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved