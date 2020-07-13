1/1
Anna BEZPALOK
Passed away peacefully at NHS-St. Catharines on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Dmytro (2009). Anna will be fondly remembered by her family and friends here in Canada, the United States and in Ukraine. Anna was a member of the Ukrainian Catholic Women's League and the League of Ukrainian Canadian Women. She devoted her life to caring for children and will be remembered for her kindness and compassion. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Tuesday, July 14 from 6-9 p.m. Panachyda will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Divine Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 14 Rolls Ave., St. Catharines. Interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery in Oakville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Cemetery attendance is limited to 50 people. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
