Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Unifor Local 199 Retiree Centre lower hall
124 Bunting Rd.
St. Catharines, ON
Anna Catharina HOSEGROVE Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Anna Catharina (Cathy) in the early hours of December 26, 2019 at the age of 76 in her home. Beloved wife of the late John (2019). Loving mother of Brian (Jane) Brushett. Adoring grandmother of Kelsey, Megan and CJ. She will be sadly missed by her brother Elco (Tina) Medenblik, sister Helen (Roy) Campbell. Cathy is predeceased by the late Martin Medenblik. Cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Unifor Local 199 Retiree Centre lower hall located at 124 Bunting Rd., St. Catharines from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lung Association Ontario or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
