With her beloved sons by her side, Anna peacefully passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital at the age of 93. Anna is now reunited with her dear husband Davide (2013). Loving mother to Al (Maureen) and Mars (Shona). Cherished Nonna to Lisa (Jeff), Jason, Matthew (Katherine), Eric (Katie), Nicole (Mike) and Alison (Stephen). Proud Bisnonna to her great-grandson Nico. Born in San Daniele del Friuli, Italy in 1926, Anna was the youngest child of Valentino and Luigia. She is predeceased by her brothers Leonardo and Luigi. Following World War II, Anna met Davide and they married in 1948 and immigrated to Canada in 1957. Anna lived a full and happy life surrounded by family and many friends. She was a member of Club Roma and St. Alfred Catholic Church. In their retirement Anna and Davide loved to travel, tend to their vegetable garden and spend time with those they loved. Anna will be missed by all for her loving presence, her laughter and sense of humour, her love of family and of children, and her delicious gnocchi, pasta sauce and crostoli. Thank you to the staff at the St. Catharines General Hospital and the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private service and interment will take place. Donations to the Hotel Dieu Shaver in Anna's memory would be greatly appreciated. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 31, 2020