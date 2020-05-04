Passed away peacefully with family at her side, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late Carmine Ianniello (1991). Dearly loved mother of Gianfranco "Frank" and Anthony "Tony" Ianniello. Cherished Nonna of Daniel, Rachel, Gianna and Alexandra. Dear sister of Lidia (Alessandro) Nappa, Mario (Luisa) Imbimbo, Carmela Flavallo and Ada (Tonino) Pellegrino and sister-in-law of Maria Imbimbo, Tina Martone and Anna Gianquinto. Predeceased by her brother Sabino Imbimbo and brother-in-law Anio Flavallo. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Anna will be sadly missed by her many friends and customers at Four Brothers Restaurant where she worked for 43 years. A Funeral Service will be live streamed on the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME facebook page at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with interment to follow at 2:45 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 4, 2020.