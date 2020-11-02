Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Egidio Futino for 54 years. Dearly loved mother of Tony and Jackie (Mark) Real. Cherished grandma of Cooper and Baillie Real. Dear sister of Egidio (Elly) Filice, the late Frank (Adelina) Filice, the late Tony (Lupita) Filice and Agatha (Paul) Cuoco. Sister-in-Law of Carmelina (the late Tony) Guarasci, the late Joseph (Philomena) Futino, Rosie (the late Emmanuel) Vommero, Frank (Frances) Futino and Pat (Franca) Futino. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Anna leaves behind many close friends and neighbors to cherish her memory. Anna will be remembered for her love of animals, especially Dudley, Diva and Stella. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Walker Family Cancer Centre and the nurses and doctors who cared for her weekly during her treatments. Under current conditions, and by mandate from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, visitors to the funeral home and church will be limited in numbers and all attendees must wear a face mask. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street. Vigil Prayers will be celebrated at 3:30pm. To attend the Funeral Mass, you must register online at https://morganfuneralhomes.frontrunnerpro.com/book-of-memories/4378273/Futino-Anna-/index.php
. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Scapular Church, 6557 Thorold Stone Road on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:30 am. Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery and may only be attended by those who have registered for the Funeral Mass. For further information on current laws, please visit the Bereavement Authority of Ontario website (thebao.ca
) or call the funeral home at 905-356-3550. In memory of Anna, donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com