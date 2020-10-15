Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Northland Pointe. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Saverio Gigliotti. She is also survived by her dear sisters Concetta Romano (the late Ralph) and Sara Gareri Filo (the late Tony). She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Rosanna Baldassarra (Frank), Frank Romano (Susan), Maria Romano (Enzo), Carlo Villella (Sophia) and her great-nieces and nephews Michael Romano, Sarah Romano, Alexandra (Ivan), Jack, Luke, Andrew (Victoria), James, Felicia, Sabrina, Veronica, Joseph and Dominic. Anna was predeceased by her parents Emilia and Francesco Gareri. We will all miss our beloved and cherished Nina. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Donations in memory of Mrs. Gigliotti may be made to St. Mary's Church or The Sacred Heart Sisters. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca