Anna Maria SNOEKS Annie
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna (Annie) was born on March 7, 1924 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. She was the second youngest of five children (Harry, John, Toni, Tini). She married her best friend Jacobus on January 30, 1951 and days later set out on her life changing voyage to Canada. With two suitcases and $400, Mom and Dad blazed their new life in Canada. They had four children, Bill (Joanne), Helen (Scott Forrest), John (Gabriella) and Joanne (George Orr). Mom was the last of the siblings and survived the death of Jacobus, her son John and Suzanne, Bill's first wife. Mom was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren... obviously she had a very successful adventure by coming to Canada! Mom was a keen card player, and big fan of both the Maple Leafs and Blue Jays. She thought she could outcoach Mike Babcock or John Gibbons and rarely missed a televised game. It was humorous to hear her critique her two favourite teams. The family would like to thank Marek and Alex, Mom's primary nurse attendants from St. Elizabeth's who attended to Mom's health issues over the last 20 months and particularly since the new year. Their daily visits were very much appreciated and their professionalism was comforting. Linda and Sandy from ParaMed were also terrific with Mom. They too were friendly and professional in attending to Mom's personal care. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will not be any visitation. A Memorial service will be held at Star of the Sea Parish, 34 Elgin Street, St. Catharines on Monday, June 15th at 11 a.m. with Covid-19 restrictions in place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toronto Sick Kids Hospital, Star of the Sea Parish or Covenant House would be appreciated. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Star of the Sea Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved