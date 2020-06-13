Anna (Annie) was born on March 7, 1924 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. She was the second youngest of five children (Harry, John, Toni, Tini). She married her best friend Jacobus on January 30, 1951 and days later set out on her life changing voyage to Canada. With two suitcases and $400, Mom and Dad blazed their new life in Canada. They had four children, Bill (Joanne), Helen (Scott Forrest), John (Gabriella) and Joanne (George Orr). Mom was the last of the siblings and survived the death of Jacobus, her son John and Suzanne, Bill's first wife. Mom was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren... obviously she had a very successful adventure by coming to Canada! Mom was a keen card player, and big fan of both the Maple Leafs and Blue Jays. She thought she could outcoach Mike Babcock or John Gibbons and rarely missed a televised game. It was humorous to hear her critique her two favourite teams. The family would like to thank Marek and Alex, Mom's primary nurse attendants from St. Elizabeth's who attended to Mom's health issues over the last 20 months and particularly since the new year. Their daily visits were very much appreciated and their professionalism was comforting. Linda and Sandy from ParaMed were also terrific with Mom. They too were friendly and professional in attending to Mom's personal care. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will not be any visitation. A Memorial service will be held at Star of the Sea Parish, 34 Elgin Street, St. Catharines on Monday, June 15th at 11 a.m. with Covid-19 restrictions in place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toronto Sick Kids Hospital, Star of the Sea Parish or Covenant House would be appreciated. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.