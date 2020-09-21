Anna MOCCIA

Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital Extended Care Unit on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving husband Silvestro Moccia. Cherished mother of Josie Simpson (Tony Mete) and John Moccia (Christine). Proud Nonna of Lindsay Simpson (Chris Ivanovs), Andrea Alves (Kyle), Terrin Moccia (Dan Covello), Cocoa Moccia and Ashley Shisler (Mike). Anna will be forever missed by her great grandchildren Ava, Nico and Lucas. She will also be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Anna was predeceased by her parents Sandillo and Nicolina Marrone and her siblings Dominic Marrone, Pasqualina Macoretta and Simone Marrone. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home, church and cemetery. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Donations in memory of Mrs. Moccia may be made to the Alzheimer Society. A special thank you to the nurses, PSW's and support staff at Extended Care Unit for the excellent care Anna received over the past 4 years. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca