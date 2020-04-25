|
|
It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Anna Pacholok, 60, after several years of failing health on April 18, 2020, at her residence in St. Catharines. She was born on May 28, 1959, in Gdansk, Poland and was the daughter of late Capt. Walter and Dr. Alice Kopka. Beloved partner of Paul Mead, wife of the late Joseph Pacholok. Dear mother of daughters, Allie (Patrick) of Niagara Falls, Luba Gruener (Mitchell) of North Carolina and Lisa Pacholok (Mayra) of Toronto. She was also the cherished grandmother of Emilia Pacholok, Dean Gruener and Elena Gruener. Anna will be greatly missed by her many friends in N-O-T-L, St. Catharines and Toronto. She grew to be very close to the ladies from her church whom she cooked perogies with. Long-time friend Chris, who accompanied her to many medical appointments, Emilia's father Matt and family; and the many friends she became close to during her hospital stays. She will also be greatly missed by her adoptive families, especially her grandchildren at heart, Lucas, Norah, and Lincoln Mead. Anna will also be missed by Abby Mead, for whom she was a Personal Chef. Anna immigrated to Toronto, Canada in the early 1980s, where she met and married the late Joseph Pacholok. For several years, Anna worked in Toronto as a food service manager at a high school, and together with her husband, owned a cottage resort in Wasaga Beach, ON. After many years in the food and tourism business, she and her late husband decided to pursue their love for agriculture and decided to purchase an orchard in Niagara-on-the Lake. Her other hobbies included gardening, dancing, and cooking. Though she was not much of a cook when she first moved to Canada, cooking became her passion and she loved hosting large family holiday parties. After her early retirement, she spent much of her time in the kitchen cooking for hours a day. As per Anna's wishes, cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held from 10am-12pm on April 29, 2020, at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Donations may be made to the Juravinski Hospital Nursing Staff. Though sadly you were taken, we know you are at peace. We will miss your happy laughter, smiling face and unconditional love for your family. You are so loved by all the lives you've touched! On-Line Guest Book www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020