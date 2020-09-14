A long, winding journey through life's unpredictable paths came to an end as Anna Paetkau (nee Martens) passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at United Mennonite Home in Vineland. She was born on April 21, 1928, in Rosenthal, Ukraine, (Chortitza Colony), the youngest of three daughters born to Kornelius and Katharina Martens. Anna and several members of her family fled Ukraine near the end of WWII. They left Germany in 1947 with many other refugees and settled in Paraguay, where she married Peter, the young man she adored. They moved to Canada with three young children in 1959, adding a fourth child to the family in 1962. Anna and Peter continued to serve God through hard work and service to others, particularly through their active participation in the Vineland United Mennonite Church. Her family rejoices in the legacy of faith and devotion that she passes on. She was predeceased by Peter, her husband of 68 years, in September 2018. Anna is survived by four children and their families: Henry and his wife Leonora, their children Heidi & Jorge, Shari & Richard, Angela & Tyler, Becky & Greg; Kathy and her husband John, their children Julie & Ian, Deanna, Jonathan & Candace, and Jason; Peter and his wife Kathryn, their children Stephanie & Ben, Andrea & Greg, Matthew & Meaghan, David & Lindsay; and Mary Anne and her husband Tom, their children Peter & Kate, Conrad & Janine, Brigitte & Braden. Her loving embraces, beautiful smiles and enthusiastic responses are among the many things that will also be missed greatly by her 21 great-grandchildren. The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff in Harbour Lane at United Mennonite Home for the compassionate care shown in such meaningful ways. Friends are invited to share memories during visitation at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King Street, Vineland, on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00pm. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and entrance into visitation will be marshalled by funeral home staff & adhere to provincial physical distancing policies. The family will gather at a later time for a private celebration and committal service. Memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
