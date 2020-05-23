On May 15, 2020. We celebrate the life of our beloved Ann, who went to be with the Lord in her 98th year. Ann will be sadly missed by her son Jim; son Gord (Mary Anne) grandchildren Chris (Meredith), great-granddaughters Savanna and Erika; grandson Dan (Gill), great-grandchildren Annabelle and Nolan; daughter Karen; daughter Nancy (Kevin Dick), grandchildren Ashley and Connor; stepson Bill (Susan) Robertson, step-grandsons Mark (Julie) and step-great-grandson Mason; step-grandson Warren (Andrea), step-great-grandchildren Noah and Elsie; stepson Bob (Sharon) Robertson, step-grandchildren Meagan, Melissa; as well as numerous precious nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands, Jacob Dyck in 1989 and Bruce Robertson in 2002. Born on March 30, 1922, at Fuerstenwerder, Ukraine, her family immigrated to Canada in July 1924, settling at Beaverdale and then Hespeler in the Cambridge, Ontario area. With her father, she helped to build a home in Niagara-on-the-Lake in 1940. On May 11, 1946, she married Jake Dyck and tended to their small farm while Jake started his car sales business. They raised their family in the Niagara-on-the-Lake area. They wintered in Florida and travelled extensively around the world, experiencing adventures that few of us can imagine. Ann had known Bruce Robertson for many years. They married October 24, 1992, continuing to winter in Florida and travelling. The story of her life, the lessons and her values are embedded in our hearts to cherish forever. Ann was a woman of great faith who loved the Lord. She was a kind, generous, and loving soul who treasured her family and friends, giving of herself and her time freely to everyone. For over 15 years, she resided at Pleasant Manor in Virgil, reuniting with life-long pals and enjoying new friendships. If euchre, rummy cube and scrabble were competitive sports, she would be a gold medal champion. Ann will be missed more than words can express. Our sincerest thanks go to the wonderful and caring staff at Pleasant Manor who are beyond comparison in their compassion and dedication. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to the Mennonite Central Committee, or a charity of your choice would be accepted by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 23, 2020.