Passed away peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Thursday March 12, 2020 at the age of 84. Anna was born in Kenna, West Virginia on August 22, 1935 to Dennie Hubert and Hazel Ruth (nee Westerholt) Estep. Predeceased by her husband Walter Bower and her first husband Gilbert Fisher Jr. Loving mother of Gilbert (Debbie) Fisher III, Mark (Pennie) Fisher and the late Greg (Elena) Fisher. Caring step-mother of Bea (John) McBride, Dawn (the late Greg Dubas) Bower and Diane (Dean) Comeau. Dear grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 17. Caring friend of Carol Hall. Anna spent most of her early life as a dedicated Registered Nurse and later enjoyed being a Real Estate Agent while living in Shaker Heights, OH. Anna's passion later in life was owning an antique shop with her husband Walt called Antique Annie's in Crystal Beach, Ontario. The family sincerely appreciates the wonderful care Anna received at Millennium Trail Manor over the years. A Memorial Service will be held in Atlanta, GA at a later date. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer`s Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020