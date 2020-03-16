|
With broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Anna on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in her 91st year. She is now reunited with her loving husband LaVerne, sisters Rose (Harry), Ruth (Bert) and son-in-law Dirk. Loving mother to Amy Huntley (Allen), Kim Van Schoonhoven (late Dirk), Mark O'Brien (Betty Anne) and Wendy O'Brien. Anna was the adoring grandma to her grandchildren Tyler (Allison), Jeff, and Sean (Julia). She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Anna was a lifetime member of St. Michael's Church where she was very active in the Catholic Women's League. She also enjoyed volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul in Fort Erie. Friends are invited to join the family for a Funeral Mass being celebrated at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Fort Erie, on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Bridgewater Athletic Club. A private family interment will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in Anna's Memory may be made to the Fort Erie SPCA or St. Vincent de Paul. Benner Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 16, 2020