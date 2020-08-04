1/1
Anna "Louise" SIDER
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother, Anna Louise Sider at age 96, on August 1, 2020 at Crescent Park Lodge. She leaves behind five children: Gord, Linda (Wayne), Lois (Rick) Tykolis, Barb Duncan and Dale (Kathy) Sider. Grandchildren: Kevin (Mel) Tykolis, Shari (Scott) Boys, Jennifer Sider, Kenn Sider, Karen (Kevin) Kells, Cathy Duncan, Mike Duncan, Jared (Amanda) Goran and Ryan Sider. Great-grandchildren: Madison, Josh, Blake, Andrew, Emily, Kalten, Kaidyn, Liam, Locklan, Jonnie, Jordy, Erin, Liam, Kinsley, Lucas and Dean Great-great-grandchildren: Lyla, Benjamin and Luca She was predeceased by her husband, Murray (2002), her parents Leroy and Isabel Teal, her brother Aubrey (Sylvia) Teal, her sister Helen Schweyer and her great-granddaughters Jane Boys and Aster Clozza. She is survived by brother-in-law Owen Schweyer. Mom lived in her own home in Ridgeway until she was 93. She loved gardening and spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed her many years employed at Brodie's Drug Store. With her health declining, she has spent the last three years at Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie. The family wishes to gratefully thank Dr. Spencer, Dr. Che, and all the staff at Crescent Park Lodge for their dedicated and devoted care of Mom, especially in these very trying times. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with funeral arrangements. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, or if so desired, please surprise someone with an act of kindness, in Mom's memory.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
