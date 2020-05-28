On May 20, 2020 Anna passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines Hospital Site at the age of 87. She was born in Yugoslavia. Anna is survived by her children Susanna (Peter), Rudy (Linda), Steve, Richard (Angelique) and Timmy (Monica), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, sister Grete Buhmes, sister-in-law Lydia Gajer and Ursula (Gert) Ullman, brothers-in-law Adolf Sobschak and Frank Koidl. Anna is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada, the United States and Germany. Predeceased by husband Rudolf (2002). Also predeceased by her mother Susanna and father Stefan, her brothers Hans and Johann, sister Maria and her father-in-law Emil and mother-in-law Erna. Anna made the journey alone to Canada in 1953, where she was sponsored for work at the Sanatorium, now known as Shaver Hospital. This is where she met the love of her life, Rudolf. Together they worked on the tobacco fields in Delhi and later, the family fruit farm in Niagara-on-the-Lake. She was a member of Club Heidelberg for 62 years, and enjoyed social times with family and friends. Anna loved animals and had many beloved pets throughout her life. Anna resided in her own condo at Niagara Ina Grafton Gage Village since 2011. The view from her third floor living room window allowed her to view the activities of her neighbourhood and enjoy the blooming of the surrounding foliage. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Niagara Ina Grafton Gage Village, her physician Dr. Janine Hutchinson and nurses Rose and Nick from Care Partners. Thank you also to the doctors and nursing staff at the St. Catharines Hospital Site for their care and support. They allowed Anna's son Rudy the opportunity of being by her side to hold her hand, listening to Walter Ostanek, and Doris Day music, also enabling her other children and grandchildren to speak with her via cell phone one last time. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Johns Anglican Church, 80 Main St, St. Catharines, War Amps or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Que Sera Sera
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 28, 2020.