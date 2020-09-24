Anna WISSLER

With loved ones by her side Anna passed away on September 21, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Walter (2019). Anna will be sadly missed by her adopted family Anne Lalor, Elizabeth and David Fowler, their children and grandchildren, Bernadette and Robert Morton, Michael and Leanne Lalor, their children and grandchildren as well as Lorna Possler and her family. Anna will be fondly remembered by many friends in Canada and family in Germany especially Walter Rey, Ursula Betting, Simone Meid and their families. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Gilmore Lodge for the love, compassion and kindness shown to Anna and to Dr. Claudius Che for his exceptional care. A Graveside Service will be held at Ridgeway Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Social distancing measures will be in place. If so desired, donations to the Gilmore Lodge Auxiliary c/o Gilmore Lodge, 50 Gilmore Road, Fort Erie ON L2A 2M1 would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca