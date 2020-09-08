1/2
Annabel Mary (Munden) BURBIDGE
After a year-long struggle with lymphoma, on Friday, September 4, 2020, Annabel passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Annabel was predeceased by her husband Mark (September 6, 1998) and her daughter Ellie (January 28, 2009). She will be truly missed by her daughter Charlotte and adoptive son Matthew Cote (Jessica), her loving sisters Jane (Ralph) and Anne and her brother Andy (Paula), Also missed by her nieces and nephews Tom (Shannon), Anna (Brennan), Peter (Sanja), and Pia (Rory) and all her wonderful extended family. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests MUST wear a mask or face covering. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Plan Canada. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
