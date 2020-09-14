Peacefully surrounded by love and friendship following a courageous battle with MS it is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful Mom, Anne on September 11, 2020 at the age of 74. Cherished Mother to Kim (Blake), Kevin (Julie) and Kelly (Brian). Mom was our greatest gift and we were so blessed to call her our own. Special Gramma (Noonee!) to Makenzie, Morgan, Connor, Emma, Evan and Everleigh. We love you to the Moon and Back Gramma! Born to her loving parents Carmel and Joseph Clifford, Anne will be sadly missed by her incredible siblings. Predeceased by her beautiful sister Mary Beth (Harold), she is survived by Joy (Ted), Brian (Trudy) and Lynne (Nick). Not only siblings but the best of friends. Mom will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and so many friends. All of those who had the pleasure to meet and know Anne loved her. Her dear friendships were endless. Special love and hugs to Brenda, Carolyn and Karen for your friendship and all you have done. Anne began her career as a Registered Nurse at the Hotel Dieu Hospital and retired from nursing while working at the Heidehof Home in St. Catharines. Her compassion, love, kindness and knowledge made her a shining star in her profession. In her spare time, Anne loved to garden, crochet, shop and spend time with family and friends. Our family would like to extend our thanks to the entire Lookout Ridge Team. Your compassion, love and friendship mean the world to our family. Your entire team always went above and beyond for our Mom and you are truly the 'best of the best' and we are so honoured to have you as part of our family. Due to Covid-19 there will not be a service for our dear Mom at this time. We will have a celebration of life when it is safe to do so. For now we would like you to raise a glass of wine or your favourite ice-cream and cheers our outstanding Mom. Her sweet soul and our beautiful memories will live forever in our hearts. Arrangements are entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home, 905.892.1699