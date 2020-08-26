Anne BASCHUK

It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Anne on August 19, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving wife of the late Peter Baschuk. Predeceased by her sister Sasha, her brothers Mike and Nickie; her sons Peter (late Georgie) and Mike. Survived by her son Bruce. Loved and deeply missed by all the lives she touched. Much gratitude and appreciation to the staff at the Loyalist Retirement Residence for their care, comfort and compassion. Interment has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Anne's memory, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
. Condolences to baschukbruce@gmail.com Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com