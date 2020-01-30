Home

Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
Anne BATCULES Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital in St. Catharines on Monday, January 27, 2020. Anne Mary Batcules (nee Potashnyk), aged 80 years, beloved wife of the late John Batcules, loving partner of Michael Sobie, loved sister of Michael Potashnyk (Norma), dear aunt of Eva, Jason (Alisa) and Nicholas (Michelle) and great aunt of Cole, Brett, Leah, Nate, Luke, Reid and Cate. Anne was a retired principal serving with the Niagara Public District School Board. Anne served with the C.W.L. at our Lady of Scapular Church in Niagara Falls for many years. Anne was an avid gardener, traveller and entertaining in her home. Visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street, St. Catharines (905-685-6584) on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service in the funeral chapel on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 30, 2020
