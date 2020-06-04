November 27, 1955 - May 22, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anne Deborah 'Deb' Lea on May 22, 2020. She passed away peacefully at the young age of 64 at Maple Park Lodge in Fort Erie. Deb is survived by her loving husband Joseph Lea of nearly 45 years, two children Anngela and husband Adam (Leggett) and Joseph Jr. and Partner Heidi Speck - grandchildren Mackenzie and Madison Lea. Deb will fondly be remembered for her kindness and love for animals as well as her incredible skill as the 'horse whisperer'. We are blessed to have been a part of her life - her strength and fire lives on in her spirit around us. At Deb's request there will be no formal memorial service and she will be laid to rest in Prince George, BC city cemetery. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements.



