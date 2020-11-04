On October 31, 2020, under a full blue moon, Anne Kardas (nee Blaszynski) made her peaceful journey to heaven. She was greeted by her loving husband Walter, their gregarious and ever smiling eldest son John and their inquisitive son Raymond. By their sides stood her loving and nurturing parents Mother Victoria (nee Fit) and Ferdinand Blaszynski along with her family of departed brothers and sisters and their spouses: Elaine (nee Blaszynski) and Bronson Pezanowski; Wanda (nee Wieczerzak) and Walter (Buzz) Blaszynski; Joseph Blaszynski, wife Mary (nee Cucuruzzo) and eldest son Joey along with Kitty (nee Jarvis) and Stan Blair (Blaszynski) all joined in spirit to welcome her back home. Anne was born in Koniowka, Poland on May 25, 1921 the eldest of seven siblings. Anne left their beautiful mountain property in Poland and emigrated to Canada as a young teen with her mother and then three siblings to join their father for a difficult pioneer life in Canada. After raising a family, Anne graduated nursing along with her classmate and soon to be lifelong friend Martha Bruno, where she worked in the emergency department of the Welland hospital until she retired. As testament to her strength and determination, Anne remained living in Fenwick at the matrimonial home of her and Walter until just weeks before she resigned to bring herself to the hospital and leave her body. Anne will always be remembered as the queen of family and fashion and ever so keen, she kept her faculties to the very end, having a stack of books beside her at the Port Colborne hospital where she finally left us. She is lovingly remembered and fondly missed by her brother John also of Fenwick his wife Elsie (Baschuk) Blaszynski, and her sister Mary (Blaszynski) and husband Paul Moroz; daughter in law Dale (nee Adams) Kardas and their children Nicholas and Zoe; her grandchildren, Steven (Susan) Shawn and Sheri (Doug), and Krista , and three great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to all the caregivers, relatives, friends, volunteers and professionals, her brother John for his patient care and service and a deep heartfelt bow of gratitude to our special extended family member Serge for his special care and duty right to the end; Raymond and Dale's dear friends, John and Debbie Gamble for their kindness, and most especially the Care coordinators and the LHIN who provided emotional and practical support to all who were involved with Anne and who in their own way contributed to the love and care of Anne during her diamond years. Without the dedicated and consistent support of the teams of nurses, PSW workers and a myriad of 911 workers, she would not have been able to live out her fierce independence for the last years with so much care and dignity. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a donation to the LHIN, Community Support Services of Niagara or any local charity of your choice. There will not be visitation however, those who wish, may leave a condolence by visiting the Lampman Funeral Home website. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home parish of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Canboro Rd., Fenwick. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery in Welland. Due to Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations attendance at the church is restricted to 30% of capacity. Once the limit has been reached, no one else will be admitted. Masks are mandatory.



