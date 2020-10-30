It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anne Kelland on October 26, 2020. Loving wife, mother, Grandma and Great Grandma. She is reunited with her husband Bryan after 10 years apart and will be greatly missed by her son Stephen (Helena), daughter Susan, grandchildren Matthew (Leith) and Alison (Brandon), and great-grandchildren Taelyn and Nolan. Anne also leaves behind, her three brothers in England, Leonard (Audrey), Keith (Lynda) and Vincent (Christine) and their families. We wish to extend our gratitude to the care givers who helped us to keep mom home until the end, making her long struggle with dementia much easier. Special thank you to Janice, Margaret, and Shannon for your care over the last few years. Thank you to the co-ordinators and nurses with the LHIN. Especially nurse Rebecca for your weekly visits. Also thank you to Barb with the Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region for your help with so many things. All are essential workers whose services are priceless. As per Anne's wishes, cremation has taken place but due to COVID19 we will hold a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory can be made to the Alzheimers Society of Niagara Region. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca