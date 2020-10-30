1/1
Anne (Taylor) KELLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anne Kelland on October 26, 2020. Loving wife, mother, Grandma and Great Grandma. She is reunited with her husband Bryan after 10 years apart and will be greatly missed by her son Stephen (Helena), daughter Susan, grandchildren Matthew (Leith) and Alison (Brandon), and great-grandchildren Taelyn and Nolan. Anne also leaves behind, her three brothers in England, Leonard (Audrey), Keith (Lynda) and Vincent (Christine) and their families. We wish to extend our gratitude to the care givers who helped us to keep mom home until the end, making her long struggle with dementia much easier. Special thank you to Janice, Margaret, and Shannon for your care over the last few years. Thank you to the co-ordinators and nurses with the LHIN. Especially nurse Rebecca for your weekly visits. Also thank you to Barb with the Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region for your help with so many things. All are essential workers whose services are priceless. As per Anne's wishes, cremation has taken place but due to COVID19 we will hold a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory can be made to the Alzheimers Society of Niagara Region. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved