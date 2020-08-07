The world is a less friendly place after losing our kind, gentle and loving mom and wife. After 12 years of tests, surgeries and treatments, Anne's journey has reached its peaceful end. We are heartbroken to say goodbye but take solace knowing Anne is able to rest, free from pain, fear and worry. Anne will be remembered as the most loving mother of Lauren and Ben and the greatest wife, partner and best friend of Greg. Lovingly remembered by her mother Gail Mullen, loved sister of Maureen Hutley (Scott), Susan Keyes (Jeff) and John (Kate). She will be dearly missed by her in-laws Chuck and Janice Kelly and Greg's sister Sarah Stein (Rick). Numerous nieces and nephews will miss her as well. Anne was predeceased by her dad Mike Mullen. Anne lived her life with laughter and kindness, taking joy in our children and seeing them strive to success in school, sports, the arts and community activities. Being Ben and Lauren's mom was her greatest responsibility and she loved "every stage" of their childhood. As the owner of Inviting Elegance, Anne shared her artistic gifts with over a thousand couples creating their wedding invitations and stationery. Anne's vibrant personality and genuine kindness often led those clients to become friends. Her creative talents could be found in so many different places, she began painting a few years ago, inspired by Bob Ross. Her writing was a tool to communicate her treatment ups and downs but her blog, "Walk in the Light", inspired hundreds of followers through her courageous honesty to live their best lives. Attack the challenges, embrace the love and share kindness. Special thanks to Dr. Giesbrecht, Dr. Sedra, Dr. Halak for your compassionate efforts. A very special thank you to the SWAT Team of nurses and support staff of The Walker Family Cancer Centre, no one gives more than these amazing caregivers. Specifically, Jamie, Deb, Marlene, Erica, Tammy, Denise, Lyndsay, Julie, Ariana, Tracey, Sarah, Patty, Sandra and Jane. Enormous thanks to Donna Cook, your support was crucial to our managing these 12 years. Anne had a huge heart, a very special place was reserved for her best friend, Jen Melmoth and cousin, Christine Humpries, you both brought laughter and happiness to Anne. Catie Thomson, Anne's "little sister", you brought laughter, friendship and happiness each time you were here. Anne's immense love for you is matched by her pride as you become Dr. Catherine. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Sue Ann Staff Winery (details to follow). Due to Covid restrictions, attendance will be limited but we will share the service on Facebook Live. In lieu of flowers, Anne asked donations be made to local food bank , Village of Hope 2831 Niagara Regional Rd 81, Jordan Station. 905-562-3003. "You are the love of my life Anne, you can rest on the beach and I'll catch up to you one day. I love you, Forever G "



