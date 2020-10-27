1/1
Anne (Kushnier) Kemp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sadly, we announce the passing of our beloved mother on Thursday October 22, 2020 at Albright Manor. Predeceased by her husband Fred (2002). Loving mother of Jim (Peg) and Bob (Starlet), her grandchildren Jeff (Krista), Trevor, Jill (Mike) Block, Brandon (Amy), her great-grandchildren Ryan, Lauren, Bailey, Kylie, Evan, Arthur and Jacob. Anne was predeceased by her father Paul Kushnier, mother Margaret Bondzuck, brother John Kushnier and sister Stella Voisard. As per Anne's wishes cremation will take place followed by a private family service and inurnment. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish to make a memorial donation in Anne's name can be made to the Lincoln Humane Society. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Albright Manor for their attention and support for the care of Anne. May you rest in peace as memories of you live on.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved