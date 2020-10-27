Sadly, we announce the passing of our beloved mother on Thursday October 22, 2020 at Albright Manor. Predeceased by her husband Fred (2002). Loving mother of Jim (Peg) and Bob (Starlet), her grandchildren Jeff (Krista), Trevor, Jill (Mike) Block, Brandon (Amy), her great-grandchildren Ryan, Lauren, Bailey, Kylie, Evan, Arthur and Jacob. Anne was predeceased by her father Paul Kushnier, mother Margaret Bondzuck, brother John Kushnier and sister Stella Voisard. As per Anne's wishes cremation will take place followed by a private family service and inurnment. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish to make a memorial donation in Anne's name can be made to the Lincoln Humane Society. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Albright Manor for their attention and support for the care of Anne. May you rest in peace as memories of you live on.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store