Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
Anne Louise MITCHELL


1935 - 03
Anne Louise MITCHELL Obituary
It is with a very heavy heart that we tell you our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother has passed away peacefully. She will be missed by her son Rick (predeceased 1992), daughter Robbie ( Ted ), son Jim (Jane), and daughter Sandee; grandchildren Lindsy (Curtis), Nathan (Emily) and Santana; great grandchildren Parker, Abi, Theo, Vienna, and Cole. Cremation and service has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel (905-684-6346). Donations can be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -