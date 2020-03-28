|
|
It is with a very heavy heart that we tell you our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother has passed away peacefully. She will be missed by her son Rick (predeceased 1992), daughter Robbie ( Ted ), son Jim (Jane), and daughter Sandee; grandchildren Lindsy (Curtis), Nathan (Emily) and Santana; great grandchildren Parker, Abi, Theo, Vienna, and Cole. Cremation and service has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel (905-684-6346). Donations can be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020