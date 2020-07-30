With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Anne on July 14, 2020 at the age of 86. Anne will be greatly missed by her family including her son Paul (Tina), grandchildren Jason, David, April, Melissa and Arthur, nieces and nephews Lori, Judy and Rob, and great grandchildren. She will dearly miss her best lifelong friend Gloria and her children, who have been a surrogate family for many years. She is predeceased by her husband Ross, her sister Doris and sons John and Peter. Anne was born and raised in Sudbury, had a long career in the banking sector in Toronto, and spent the last portion of her life in St Catharines. There is love that will live forever and there are memories that will shine through the sorrow. In keeping with Anne`s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. A private interment will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society