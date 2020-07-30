1/1
ANNE M. (RILEY) WHITEHEAD
1933-10-09 - 2020-07-14
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Anne on July 14, 2020 at the age of 86. Anne will be greatly missed by her family including her son Paul (Tina), grandchildren Jason, David, April, Melissa and Arthur, nieces and nephews Lori, Judy and Rob, and great grandchildren. She will dearly miss her best lifelong friend Gloria and her children, who have been a surrogate family for many years. She is predeceased by her husband Ross, her sister Doris and sons John and Peter. Anne was born and raised in Sudbury, had a long career in the banking sector in Toronto, and spent the last portion of her life in St Catharines. There is love that will live forever and there are memories that will shine through the sorrow. In keeping with Anne`s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. A private interment will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved