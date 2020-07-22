1/1
Anne Marie BRADY
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Anne Marie on July 19, 2020. She passed away at home, with her husband and children by her side. Dear wife of Ron Brady. Loving and devoted mother of Todd Brady, Scott (Kyla) Brady and Steph Brady. Cherished and beloved grandma of Maeve and Quinn Brady. Lovingly remembered by her brothers Dan, Paul and Frank (Gloria) Ryan, nephews John Brady and Michael and Matthew Ryan, niece Kim Brady, and great niece Emily Koury. Anne Marie obtained her nursing education from St. Michael's School of Nursing, the University of Toronto and the University of Windsor. She enjoyed a career both practicing and teaching nursing at St. Michael's Hospital, Humber College, Niagara College and Shaver Hospital. Her time spent teaching nursing inspired her to obtain her teaching degree from Queen's University. She was a wonderful and dedicated teacher and cared deeply for her students and colleagues in the Niagara District School Board. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her kindness and generosity and her ability to brighten any room with her beautiful smile. Thank you to Dr. Jen Frendo, Shannon, Kayla, Aileen and the rest of the wonderful care team for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive family and friends at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Julia Church, 251 Glendridge Ave, St. Catharines on Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m. In memory of Anne Marie, donations to Defeat MSA Canada (msacanada.ca) would be appreciated by her family. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 200 guests at the church. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
George Darte Funeral Home
JUL
24
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
George Darte Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Julia Church
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences. May you find comfort in the joyful memories that you shared with Anne Marie. Thinking of you all at this time.
Tierney & Chris
July 22, 2020
To the family: May God give you peace.
I offered a Mass for Ann Marie and included all of you and all your relatives past and present in thanksgiving to God for all the gifts God gave her. May God welcome Ann Marie with peace, joy and love.
Sincerely, Friar Ed Debono, friend of Father Dan
Friar Edward Debono, OFM Conv.
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss.
Patrick and Deanna manningham
Pat manningham
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Ron, Todd, Scott and Steph.
We are so sorry for the loss of your beloved wife and mother, Anne Marie.
We send our condolences to you all at this very difficult time.
Robert and Ann Bondy and family
Ann Bondy
