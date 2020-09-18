Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday December 22, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Garry for 45 years. Loving sister of Jon (Sue Bradnam) Vanderzwan and Jeanette (Ed) Quaid. Dear sister in-law of Claudia (Phil) Updike, Rodney Lemon and Rosemary (Walter) Jasinski. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Anne was a high school teacher for many years, firstly in St. Thomas, Ontario and upon marriage at A.N. Myer Secondary School, followed by Lord Elgin and completing back at A.N. Myer. She taught economics, theatre studies, geography and English. Her last few years were especially rewarding as she was part of a team that introduced a full spectrum of teaching methods so that students gained confidence and skills for future. Anne was proud of their pioneering work in peer tutoring. Her curiosity about foods, trends and healthy lifestyle and lively conversations drew her to gourmet clubs. Likewise, Anne was a 35-year member of the University Women's Club. The Garden Club of Niagara unleashed her creativity. Our house always had the colour and fragrance of fresh floral arrangements. Anne treasured the Garden Club's support of the community by decorating the McFarland House at winter. She supported Garry in their shared love of vintage British vehicles and created many a memorable automobile run with the Niagara British Car Club and the Buffalo Jaguar Car Club. The last year had been difficult—she used teaching methods such as 'imaging' to take her to a safe place. The musical, 'The Sound of Music', was an escape that made the treatments bearable. Nurses often commented how Anne's thoughtful words and her radiant smile made a difference for other patients. Her smile, bright green eyes and spirit kept her husband on track. Thanks go to the medical teams at Victoria Hospital in London and GNGH and the caring and dedicated staffs at Emerald Retirement Residence and Meadows of Dorchester Long Term Care. Cremation has taken place. Anne's family would love nothing more than to share her life and times with you, but in accordance with the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation and service (face masks must be worn) will be held, with interment of her cremated remains at St. Mark's Cemetery in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. A livestream feed of the service will be available at www.facebook.com/morsemandson
on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 1 pm. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to Lymphoma Canada or Canadian Cancer Society
