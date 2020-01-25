|
Passed away with family by her side on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 78. Predeceased by her husband Merv Porter (1999). Survived by her children Peter (Denise), Kathleen Regts (Darrell), Margaret-Ann Peters (Ed), and John. Devoted grandmother of Heidi, Nicholas, Nathan, Steven, and Aurelia. Dear sister of Irene (1928), Margaret Metcalfe (Earle), and Henry (Ann). Also remembered by many family and church friends. Cremation has taken place. Donations in memory of Anne-Marie may be made to Out of The Cold; or Salvation Army: Community and Family Services Program, Arrangements entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, St. Catharines, ON. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca
