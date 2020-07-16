It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Anne Maud Ridley in her 99th year on July 3rd, at Millennium Long Term Care. Beloved wife of the late Frederick (1991). Loving Mom of Kevin (Jill), David (Leianna) and Chris (Lorrainne). Grandmother to Connor and Nicholas, Matthew (Jessica), Marissa (Bill), Jessica (Morgan), Jacalyn (BJ), Wilson, Meghan (Domenic), Nicholas and Katelyn. Great Grandmother to William and Andrew, Myles and Charlie, Liam and James. A special thanks to all staff at Millennium on Oakwood Drive, Niagara Falls, as they were fantastic with Annie (Hollywood). Special thanks to Johnathan, Tamera, Michelle, Kurt and Randy. Cremation has taken place and a private family service has been held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, only online condolences can be accepted. If you wish to donate, please give to the War Amps, The Salvation Army or Juvenile Diabetes. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca