At the Port Colborne Hospital on Friday, March 6, 2020, Anne Rempel, aged 85 years. She was born in Steinbach, Manitoba on October 13, 1934 and lived in St. Catharines most of her life. She helped found Rempel Refrigeration where she worked for many years and in her later years she loved dealing in collectibles and antiques. Predeceased by husband David (2011). Dear mother of James (Mary) , Robert (Sandy) and Peter Tom (Julie). Loved Oma of Karley (Andy) , Megan and Jared. Sister to John Berg (Esther) and Ed Berg (Marg) and many nieces and nephews. At Anne's request cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17th at Grace Mennonite Church 677 Niagara St., St. Catharines at 10:30a.m. for a memorial service followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Christian Benefit Shop would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 10, 2020