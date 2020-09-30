1/1
Anne SAUCHUK
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anne Sauchuk at home on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her husband Nicholas (1967). Dear mother of Ken (Nancy) Sauchuk, Joanne Nemy, Terry (Patti Barber) Sauchuk, Michael (Brenda) Sauchuk. Loving baba of Nicholas (Aleks) Sauchuk and Anna (Ben) Carlsen. Great grandmother to Casey and Nika Sauchuk. Dear sister of Olga Pitman (predeceased) and Michael Obromniak (predeceased). Born in Chortovetz, Poland, Anne emigrated to Canada in 1927 and lived in Mayfair, north Saskatchewan. She moved to Hamilton in 1947 and was married the same year. They lived on a farm in Smithville before moving to Thorold in 1953. Anne worked at Provincial Paper for 20 years before retiring in 1984. She was a faithful attendee at Trinity United Church. She spent her remaining days at home with her family and passed peacefully while in their loving care. She will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to Trinity United Church would be appreciated by the family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 30, 2020.
