Anneliese Helga Wieler
Mama is at peace. She passed at Woodlands of Sunset in Welland. She has gone to be with God and all of the loved ones who left before her. Survived by her son Theodor(Ted), daughter-in-law Mary(Perrella), and grandsons Mitchell and Matthew. She also leaves behind brother Martin, his wife Mary-Ann, brother Theo, and his wife Mary-Ann. All living in Tillsonburg. Predeceased by her eldest son Frank(2019), and her daughter Veronica(1963). Mama sang for many years with the choir from Club Heidelberg, loved animals, and was fortunate to live for many years in the country with her son Frank. A private service will take place at Tallman Funeral Homes in Vineland. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Woodlands for the exceptional care she received. More than one of staff members related many stories of good times they shared with Mama. One day we will be together again. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 16, 2020.
