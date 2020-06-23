Annemarie Behrmann
At Heidehoff, St. Catharines, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Annemarie Behrmann, aged 101 years & 10 months (almost !) Wife of the late Ewald Behrmann (1990) and dear mother of Marianne Heyde (John) of St. Catharines, Ontario, Federico Behrmann (Norma) of Buenos Aires, Argentina and Marta Heyde (Edgar) of Abbotsford, British Columbia. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Graveside Funeral Service and interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, June 25th at 10:00a.m. where less than 50 people are attending and bringing your own masks is encouraged because of COVID restrictions. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.
