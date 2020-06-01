Annette Marie NIEMI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NIEMI, Annette Marie - Passed away peacefully at Hospice Niagara on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her loving husband Calvin Niemi (2011). Loving mother of Allan (Rosemary) Niemi of St. Thomas, Bryan Niemi of Niagara Falls, Karen (Morgan) Maxson of Tonawanda, the late Gerry Niemi (1964) and the late Leslie Anne Niemi (1964). Nana/Grandma will be missed by her 6 grandchildren, her 2 step-grandchildren, her many great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandson. Dear sister of the late Fern Marion, Patricia Barnhart, Rita Birnie and the late Eileen Betti (2009). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main Street, Niagara Falls. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and respecting the restrictions of COVID-19 (see www.thebao.ca), a funeral service will take place on August 29, 2020, followed by a private interment at Fairview Cemetery (see funeral home website for updates). In memory of Annette, memorial contributions may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved