NIEMI, Annette Marie - Passed away peacefully at Hospice Niagara on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her loving husband Calvin Niemi (2011). Loving mother of Allan (Rosemary) Niemi of St. Thomas, Bryan Niemi of Niagara Falls, Karen (Morgan) Maxson of Tonawanda, the late Gerry Niemi (1964) and the late Leslie Anne Niemi (1964). Nana/Grandma will be missed by her 6 grandchildren, her 2 step-grandchildren, her many great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandson. Dear sister of the late Fern Marion, Patricia Barnhart, Rita Birnie and the late Eileen Betti (2009). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main Street, Niagara Falls. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and respecting the restrictions of COVID-19 (see www.thebao.ca), a funeral service will take place on August 29, 2020, followed by a private interment at Fairview Cemetery (see funeral home website for updates). In memory of Annette, memorial contributions may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.