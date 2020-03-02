|
|
Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at Hospice Niagara at the age of 94. Wife of Benjamin Caldwell (deceased). Mother to daughters Anne Arseneau, Elizabeth Simpson (deceased) and Heather Gammon. Grandmother to many. Annie loved her nightly programs and winning at gin rummy. She was feisty until the end and will be missed. Thank you to PSWs from Paramed and the staff at Hospice for taking care of Annie in her final days. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 2, 2020