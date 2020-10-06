Annie KARNER

After a brief illness at the NHS - General Site on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Dear wife of the late Frank (2002). Loving mother of Ron (Jane) and the late Dagmar Miller (Bruce). Oma will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Heidi (John), Ryan, Jillian(Matt) and Austin, great-grandchildren Corbey and Leeam and survived by her siblings in Austria. Annie will be missed by her friends at Heidehof. She was an avid skier and ski instructor in her younger years. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences available www.butlerniagara.ca
