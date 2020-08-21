Annie Pahl

At Tabor manor in St. Catharines on Wednesday August 19, 2020, Anni Pahl, aged 84 years. Wife of the late Arthur Pahl (2014) and dear mother of Linda (Scott Allan) and Harry. Dear Oma of Kevin (Maria), Matthew and Shayna. Predeceased by brothers Peter and Herman Winter and sister Margaret Heidebrecht. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., on Sunday August 23 from 3 - 5pm. Funeral Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 213 Linwell Rd., St. Catharines on Monday August 24, 2020 at 11am with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow at Niagara Lake Shore Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, masks will be required and all physical distancing rules will apply. If desired, memorial donations to Grace Lutheran Church or charity of choice
would be appreciated. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
.