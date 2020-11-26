1/1
Annie UNRUH
March 13, 1931 - November 24, 2020 Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Fernheim, Paraguay to Julius and Aganetha Neufeld. Predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Peter Toews, Katharina Neufeld, Neta Epp and John Toews. She immigrated to Canada in 1957 and married John Unruh in 1959. John died in 1998. Annie worked at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland and was a member at the Vineland United Mennonite Church. She was predeceased by her son Wilmer (2003) and is survived by Ervin Unruh and Ingrid Haworth (Brad d.), granddaughters, Sarah Haworth (Brett), Rebecca Moran (Christopher) and Victoria Haworth and great granddaughter Eleanor Barwick. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., on Thursday (today) from 6-8pm. Due to Covid restrictions, the capacity is limited for the visitation and your attendance MUST be scheduled at the following link https://signup.com/go/PXkitGe or calling 905-562-5454 between 9am - 4pm. Also, masks are required to enter the funeral home and all social distancing rules will apply. A private family service will be held on Friday. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
