Annie White (Gray) BARCLAY
Peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Tufford Nursing Home in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband John (1998). Loving mother of the late Art (Gail), Betty Anne Beales, late John (Linda), George, Jim (late Barb), Annabel, Roy, David, Agnes Dolomont. Survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by two brothers and six sisters. Annie will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Sunday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow. (Face masks and social distancing required). If so desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
I grew up with the Barclay's for over 60 years. Mrs Barclay was one of the sweetest ladies in MERRITTON. She is welcomed into the loving arms of her husband and two sons. RIP Mrs Barclay. Condolences to family and friends.
Connie O'Connor
July 25, 2020
Auntie Annabel...Some of my fondest memories were made with you. You hold a very special place in my heart...YOUR Cheri Beth
Cheri Beth Forshner
Family
July 25, 2020
My sincere sympathies to all of my cousins and their families. RIP Auntie Annabell.
Deborah Cattell
Family
