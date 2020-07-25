Peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Tufford Nursing Home in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband John (1998). Loving mother of the late Art (Gail), Betty Anne Beales, late John (Linda), George, Jim (late Barb), Annabel, Roy, David, Agnes Dolomont. Survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by two brothers and six sisters. Annie will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Sunday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow. (Face masks and social distancing required). If so desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.



