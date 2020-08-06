The family of Annie Zareski announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Welland Hospital in her 85th year. Annie was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Tom. She leaves behind her five children: MaryAnn (late Dr. David Vaughan), Jay (Sue), Cathy Lee (Grant), Jim (Renee) and Michael along with grandchildren Jennifer, Adam, Nicole, Alison and Michelle. Annie is survived by her sister Olga Young (Bob) along with several nieces and nephews in Ontario, Nova Scotia and British Columbia. After several moves across Canada and then returning to Welland in December of 1967 Annie was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church and later St. Kevin's. She was also a retiree of the Welland Hospital's clerical department. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at the E.C.U. of the Welland Hospital for the wonderful care given to Annie. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Welland and District Humane Society or to a charity of one's choice
with cards available at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 Main St. W. in Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
