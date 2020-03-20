|
In her 91st year, Ma has left us. She always stressed that life was very hard. From humble beginnings in the mountains of Italy, to marriage and motherhood, all the way to a new country and language. She took it in stride. The passing of her mother and raising her three younger sisters, the loss of a five year old son and still caring for her other children, maintaining a farm as well as being a matriarch to the family, all made her strong. It was rarely easy, but Ma and Pop persevered. She looked back with a happy heart, she said it was very difficult, but worth it. Everything she went through made her the wonderful person she became in her later years. We often referred to her as a bull because of how tough she was, but had compassion about her that could not be matched. Ultimately, she became The Rose Lady of Bridlewood St. because of her friendly smile and kind word to everyone who passed by and her award worthy rose display she worked so hard at and was so proud of. She was pre-deceased by husband Carmine 2007 and Son Thomas 1961. She is loved and greatly missed by her children Angelo and Ann Moccia, Mary and Peter Hall, Danny and Elly Moccia, Antoinette and Mike Cormier, as well as many grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Ma, you are in our hearts forever.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 20, 2020