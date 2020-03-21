|
|
In her 91st year, Ma has left us. She passed away at the St. Catharines Hospital on March 18, 2020. She always stressed that life was very hard. From humble beginnings in the mountains of Italy, to marriage and motherhood, all the way to a new country and language. She took it in stride. The passing of her mother and raising her three younger sisters, the loss of a five year old son and still caring for her other children, maintaining a farm as well as being a matriarch to the family, all made her strong. It was rarely easy, but Ma and Pop persevered. She looked back with a happy heart, she said it was very difficult, but worth it. Everything she went through made her the wonderful person she became in her later years. We often referred to her as a bull because of how tough she was, but had compassion about her that could not be matched. Ultimately, she became The Rose Lady of Bridlewood Drive because of her friendly smile and kind word to everyone who passed by and her award worthy rose display she worked so hard at and was so proud of. Annunziatta was predeceased by husband Carmine in 2007 and by her son Thomas in 1961. She be forever loved and greatly missed by her children Angelo Moccia (Ann), Mary Hall (Peter), Danny Moccia (Elly), Antoinette Cormier (Mike), as well as her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lina Borelli (Vince), Mary Battista (Vince), Flo Brocato (Sonny) and sister-in-law of Dalia Moccia (late Nick), Louis Moccia (late Josephine) and Patsy Iannantuono (Benny). Remembered with fondness by her many nieces and nephews. Services for the family were conducted by Rev. Raymond Fenech Gonzi on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was laid to rest beside her husband in Holy Cross Cemetery. The memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in the coming months and the date and time will be announced. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines Emergency Department. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca. As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live. We extend a special thanks to the staff at Extendicare, St. Catharines and at the Emergency Department of the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines Site for the professional service and dedicated care they provided to Annunziatta. Ma, you are in our hearts forever.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 21, 2020