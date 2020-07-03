1/1
Anthony Costantino "Tony" MILI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Douglas Memorial Hospital on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 63 years to Alvina (nee Piva) and cherished father of Catherine Patterson, Tony Mili, Ann Marie Kennedy. Loving Nono of Amber, Erik, Joshua (Ericka), Dustyn (Ashley), Brett (Kim), Anthony, Tosha, Nathaniel (Christine), Mathieu and Emma and great-grandfather of Abbie, Taylor, Karver, Roen and Allysia. He will be sadly missed by his sister Elisa Caruso, sisters-in-law Shelagh Piva and Katie Piva, sister-in-law Terry Mason, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his great-great-granddaughter Kylinn and brothers-in-law Attilo Caruso, Lorne Piva and Ernie Piva. Tony was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus (Hennepin Council), a member of the Holy Name Society and served in the Royal Canadian Regiment. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday at 10 am at the funeral home, with the Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. A live stream of the Funeral Service will be available on Facebook.com/PattersonFuneral/Live. In memory of Tony, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara or The Niagara Health Foundation (Douglas Memorial Hospital), and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved