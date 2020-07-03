Passed away peacefully at the Douglas Memorial Hospital on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 63 years to Alvina (nee Piva) and cherished father of Catherine Patterson, Tony Mili, Ann Marie Kennedy. Loving Nono of Amber, Erik, Joshua (Ericka), Dustyn (Ashley), Brett (Kim), Anthony, Tosha, Nathaniel (Christine), Mathieu and Emma and great-grandfather of Abbie, Taylor, Karver, Roen and Allysia. He will be sadly missed by his sister Elisa Caruso, sisters-in-law Shelagh Piva and Katie Piva, sister-in-law Terry Mason, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his great-great-granddaughter Kylinn and brothers-in-law Attilo Caruso, Lorne Piva and Ernie Piva. Tony was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus (Hennepin Council), a member of the Holy Name Society and served in the Royal Canadian Regiment. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday at 10 am at the funeral home, with the Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. A live stream of the Funeral Service will be available on Facebook.com/PattersonFuneral/Live
. In memory of Tony, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara or The Niagara Health Foundation (Douglas Memorial Hospital), and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com