With profound sadness, we announce the passing of a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Tony passed away suddenly at his residence in Mississauga on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 93 years of age. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Savina (2011), his parents Gaetano and Philomena DiTommaso, his sister Lena Elliott (Jim) and sister-in-law Olga Tangredi. Cherished father of Guy DiTomaso (Mary), Gloria Mould (John), Ella Rucurean (Paul) and Laura Dool (Dave). Beloved grandfather of Katie DiTomaso (Edward McLaughlin), Michael DiTomaso, Gregory DiTomaso (Kiran); Amanda Petrozza (Vince), Jessica Moore (Kris), Sarah, Rebecca, Megan Rucurean; Rachel Gloudemans (Adam), Matthew, Daniel (Megan) and William Dool. Proud great-grandfather to Emily, Charlotte McLaughlin; Ava, Stella Petrozza; Colton, Emersyn Moore; Jack, Lucy Gloudemans. He will also be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Carol DiGiantommaso (Mario), Igla Rossi (the late Tony) and his many cousins, nieces and nephew. Tony was a long-time resident of Welland and former owner of Anthony Electric. He taught the Christopher Course for many years. The DiTomaso family will receive friends at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with vigil prayers being recited at 2 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Parish Community of St. Kevin (303 Niagara St. Welland) on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1 pm. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in memory of Mr. DiTomaso may be made to the Niagara Health Foundation and St. Kevin's Memorial Fund. On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020