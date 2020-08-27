It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Hany Tawil, who died peacefully at 83, after a short illness on Sunday, August 23rd at Upper Canada Lodge in Niagara on the Lake, Ontario. Beloved husband of Rosemarie for 12 years, devoted father to Hany (Chris), Mark (Isabelle) and Christina, loving grandfather of Jacob, Emma, Grace, Antoinette, Etienne, Benedict and Sebastian, and dear uncle to his nieces and nephews in Canada, the US and abroad. He is survived by his sister Odette and his brother Samir in Montreal, and predeceased by his brothers Jean and Amine. From Brummana High School in Lebanon, Tony went to the University of London to get his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering, then came to Canada, where he earned his Master's Degree in Geotechnical and Highway Engineering at Queen's University. He joined Acres International immediately after university, where he enjoyed a long and very successful career, ultimately becoming Chief Geotechnical Engineer. Tony was always passionate about his work and became one of Canada's top experts in the design and construction of earth and rock fill dams. He gained an international reputation and several of the dams he helped to construct are among the highest and/or largest in the world. A strong advocate for dam safety, he helped create the Guidelines for Dam Safety in Canada, a document which served as a model for developing standards in other countries. He received numerous awards and recognition throughout his career, but he was most honoured when he received his Fellowship in the Engineering Institute of Canada in 2004. Born in Aleppo, Syria, Tony came to Canada in 1964. The day he became a Canadian citizen in 1968 was a proud day for him. He was a kind and generous man, always more than willing to lend a helping hand. When his siblings and their families followed him to Canada, he helped them to settle and build successful lives here. Books, soccer, lively parties with family and friends were among the many joys in Tony's life - his homemade hummus and tabbouleh were hard to beat. Sincere and heartfelt thanks from his family to all the staff at Upper Canada Lodge, who showed such dedicated care and genuine compassion for Tony during his life there. Private arrangements with cremation have been entrusted to MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake. A livestream feed of the service will be available at facebook.com/morseandson
on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 pm. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society Niagara Region. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com