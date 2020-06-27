Anthony Joseph "A.J" Boyne
1970-03-19 - 2020-06-24
Sadly passed away after a lengthy illness at the age of 50. He will be dearly missed by mother Linda and father (the late John Boyne). He was a devoted father to Madison and Carter, and loving grandfather to Mason. He will also be missed by sister Mary (Randy), nephew Brandon. Also survived by grandparents, Jack and the late Dorraine and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be forever remembered, and in our hearts everyday. Cremation to be taken place at Erie County Cremation Services.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.
